VT Markets introduces 51 new ETFs trading options

We are truly excited to bring this new offer to our clients worldwide. Over the past months, we have seen an increasing demand for investment assets with relatively lower risks, lower cost and more exposure.

The new addition allows VT Markets’ clients to track the performance of technology, energy, and mining sectors through popular symbols including BKCH, BLOK, GLD, XLF, XOP.

The new ETFs cover a range of trading instruments including stocks, bonds, and indices across various industries from different global exchanges. Among the ETFs for the technology sector are US Technology ETF (IYW) and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT). The bond ETFs include a wide selection of bonds diversified by type, issuer, maturity and region, such as iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

Christopher Nelson-Smith concluded:

We also offer a leverage of up to 33:1 for some of the key ETF symbols, providing traders with more opportunities to grow their accounts. In the near future, we are planning to add even more symbols to meet this popular demand.

Earlier this month, VT Markets added US, UK, and EU shares CFDs to help traders diversify their portfolios.