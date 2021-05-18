Vantage FX launches new features for UK traders

Multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders Vantage FX has made a few significant upgrades to its UK services, part of its strategic push into the UK.
Following extensive market research in UK traders’ interests, Vantage FX has introduced several new features and services covering diverse products, easy access and a smooth user experience.
The research shows that around 90% of participants trade on mobile. As a response, Vantage FX has launched a UK specific app. Furthermore, traders are looking for a one-stop-shop where they can trade a wide range of assets. Vantage FX has added more of the most popular UK trading instruments, including spread betting and UK and European shares for all traders, as well as cryptocurrencies for the professional market.
David Shayer, UK CEO of Vantage FX, said:
This marks a new chapter for the UK business. We’ve been building up to revitalising our UK service and these first updates will help make the traders life as straightforward as possible. But this is just the beginning. In the coming months, my role will be to roll out our vision piece by piece, ensuring everything runs smoothly. We want to be the go-to broker in the UK and a valuable source that can educate traders, whether amateur or veteran. The ongoing expansion of these services means we’re on a big recruitment drive and have recently bolstered our sales and marketing departments. I’m extremely excited to see what we achieve in the months to come.