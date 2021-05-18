Menu

Vantage FX launches new features for UK traders

May 18, 2021


Multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders Vantage FX has made a few significant upgrades to its UK services, part of its strategic push into the UK.

Following extensive market research in UK traders’ interests, Vantage FX has introduced several new features and services covering diverse products, easy access and a smooth user experience.

The research shows that around 90% of participants trade on mobile. As a response, Vantage FX has launched a UK specific app. Furthermore, traders are looking for a one-stop-shop where they can trade a wide range of assets. Vantage FX has added more of the most popular UK trading instruments, including spread betting and UK and European shares for all traders, as well as cryptocurrencies for the professional market.

David Shayer, UK CEO of Vantage FX, said:

This marks a new chapter for the UK business. We’ve been building up to revitalising our UK service and these first updates will help make the traders life as straightforward as possible. But this is just the beginning. In the coming months, my role will be to roll out our vision piece by piece, ensuring everything runs smoothly. We want to be the go-to broker in the UK and a valuable source that can educate traders, whether amateur or veteran. The ongoing expansion of these services means we’re on a big recruitment drive and have recently bolstered our sales and marketing departments. I’m extremely excited to see what we achieve in the months to come.

Vantage FX
Additionally, to improve user experience, FX has integrated QR code depositing system. The new feature provides a very simple way for users to deposit new funds in seconds and is a unique feature in the UK’s trading landscape.

Vantage FX has also invested into developing an Account Manager System to ensure an efficient and seamless trading experience for its clients. With this system, each client is assigned a consistent point of contact who has a record of everything the client does on the platform. So that when a client calls, their account manager can easily access their information and troubleshoot any technical challenges or answer any questions.

Shayer added:

Building our reputation and client base in the UK is central to the company’s long-term vision. It’s one of the biggest trading markets in the world and a thriving UK business acts as a launchpad to the other regions we have in our crosshairs. We’re putting these resources into the UK at a time when some brokers are leaving the market and moving operations offshore or seeking EU licences. This is because we’re extremely optimistic about the UK’s trading landscape and we believe we’re uniquely positioned to capitalise on the opportunity by applying the strategy that has been effective in building our Australian business.

