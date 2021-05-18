Vantage FX launches new features for UK traders

Multi-asset trading platform for retail and professional traders Vantage FX has made a few significant upgrades to its UK services, part of its strategic push into the UK.

Following extensive market research in UK traders’ interests, Vantage FX has introduced several new features and services covering diverse products, easy access and a smooth user experience.

The research shows that around 90% of participants trade on mobile. As a response, Vantage FX has launched a UK specific app. Furthermore, traders are looking for a one-stop-shop where they can trade a wide range of assets. Vantage FX has added more of the most popular UK trading instruments, including spread betting and UK and European shares for all traders, as well as cryptocurrencies for the professional market.

David Shayer, UK CEO of Vantage FX, said: