Vantage FX announces global rebrand

Global multi-asset broker Vantage FX today revealed that it has rebranded as Vantage.
The company noted in its official press release shared with LeapRate, that this move is a key element in Vantage’s ongoing global expansion strategy in delivering multi-asset products and providing the tools for established and emerging markets to ensure better execution on trades.
The broker has invested in technology upgrades such as improvements to its app including enhanced interface, access to daily market analysis and localised payment solutions particularly beneficial to users in emerging markets.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Vantage’s rebrand comes as the trading landscape is seeing a monumental shift worldwide. Thousands od new traders are entering the trading space following the pandemic. Since 2020, Vantage has witnessed a 68% increase in platform users. A large number of these new traders are from emerging markets. They not traditionally prioritised by the existing retail landscape and Vantage seeks to remedy that.
Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer commented:
Today’s announcement is the realisation of more than a decade of establishing a platform that puts customers at the centre of our offering. Dropping the FX from our name is an important development in demonstrating our capabilities beyond foreign exchange, but this rebrand is so much more.
He continued:
For too long retail trading platforms have failed to prioritise localised needs, particularly in emerging markets, now we want to address those shortfalls and level the playing field for a new generation of traders.
The news of the Vantage’s rebrand follows a number of global strategic hires in recent months including APAC’s Regional Strategy Director Eoh You Loong and Global Marketing Director Geraldine Goh.