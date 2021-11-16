Vantage FX announces global rebrand

Global multi-asset broker Vantage FX today revealed that it has rebranded as Vantage.

The company noted in its official press release shared with LeapRate, that this move is a key element in Vantage’s ongoing global expansion strategy in delivering multi-asset products and providing the tools for established and emerging markets to ensure better execution on trades.

The broker has invested in technology upgrades such as improvements to its app including enhanced interface, access to daily market analysis and localised payment solutions particularly beneficial to users in emerging markets.