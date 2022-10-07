Vantage announces partnership with the Financial Commission

International multi-asset broker Vantage today revealed it has partnered with the Financial Commission. The company highlighted that it has joined the independent self-regulatory organization in order to achieve greater transparency in external dispute resolution.

The addition of Vantage as an approved broker member, which took effect on 3rd October, follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission. This allows the companies and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund.