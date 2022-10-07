Vantage announces partnership with the Financial Commission

International multi-asset broker Vantage today revealed it has partnered with the Financial Commission. The company highlighted that it has joined the independent self-regulatory organization in order to achieve greater transparency in external dispute resolution.
The addition of Vantage as an approved broker member, which took effect on 3rd October, follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission. This allows the companies and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund.
Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said:
We’re extremely delighted to have partnered with the Financial Commission. We value our clients’ feedback and their trading experience with us, and we are pleased to have the support from a highly regarded external dispute resolution organisation like Finacom.
The broker members and their customers benefit from an unbiased 3rd party mediation platform that helps resolve complaints in such cases when parties are unable to directly come to an agreement over disputes.
The approved members and their clients trading in CFDs, forex, and cryptocurrency, the Financial Commission helps facilitate a simpler and quicker resolution process than through typical regulatory channels such as arbitration or local court systems.
Vantage has joined a diverse group of brokerages and independent service providers (ISPs) that use the services provided by the Financial Commission.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.