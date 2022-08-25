Fullerton Markets joins the Financial Commission, LordFX expelled

The Financial Commission revealed earlier this week that Fullerton Markets is the latest online brokerage to join the Commission’s ranks as a member. The company has joined the self-regulatory organization, underlining the growing demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among FX industry participants.

The addition of Fullerton Markets as an approved broker member, which took effect on 22 August, follows the approval of its membership application by the Financial Commission. This allows the companies and its customers access to a wide range of services and membership benefits such as protection for up to €20,000 per client, backed by the commission’s Compensation Fund.

The broker members and their customers benefit from an unbiased 3rd party mediation platform that helps resolve complaints in such cases when parties are unable to directly come to an agreement over disputes.

The approved members and their clients trading in CFDs, forex, and cryptocurrency, the Financial Commission helps facilitate a simpler and quicker resolution process than through typical regulatory channels such as arbitration or local court systems.

Fullerton Markets has joined a diverse group of brokerages and independent service providers (ISPs) that use the services provided by the Financial Commission.