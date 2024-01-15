Vantage Unveils New Website as Part of “New Year, New Look”

As the new year begins, a period typically associated with new resolutions and beginnings, Vantage, a renowned Retail FX/CFD broker, has announced a significant rebranding of its website today (Monday). This revamp aims to leverage the growing trend of mobile internet access by enhancing the site’s design and functionality for improved readability on mobile devices, reflecting their “New Year, New Look” theme.

In a press release, Vantage disclosed its intentions to reinforce its market position among FX/CFD brokers through this website overhaul. The upgrade not only introduces new features but also rejuvenates the existing interface.

Marc Despallieres, the Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage emphasised that this move aligns with their ethos of ‘trade smarter @vantage’. He highlighted their commitment to delivering innovative and user-centric trading solutions.

The revamped Vantage website boasts a mobile-optimized interface that eases access to its trading platforms and tools. A notable addition is the “Vantage Academy” section, a comprehensive educational resource offering articles, videos, and e-books for traders.

Despallieres pointed out the significance of this relaunch for Vantage as they enter 2024. He described it as a crucial step towards a new era of intelligent and forward-thinking trading solutions tailored to the diverse needs of their global clientele.

In addition to the website relaunch, Vantage has been actively introducing new products and initiatives. A few months back, Vantage UK partnered with Bloomberg Media Studios to create “The Vantage View”, a video series offering expert insights into crucial economic trends.

Vantage has also made its copy trading feature more accessible by lowering the minimum deposit from $200 to $50. This decision followed a survey indicating that over 60% of active traders are interested in copy trading, with nearly 20% of respondents unfamiliar with the concept and eager to learn more.

Further expanding its global footprint, Vantage ventured into Africa in May, obtaining a derivatives license from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority. This strategic move is part of Vantage’s continuous efforts to extend its global reach and services to traders.