Vantage launches the Affiliate World Cup 2022 promotion

International multi-asset broker Vantage has kicked off Affiliate World Cup 2022 (AWC 2022) with a $100,000 cash prize.

Vantage’s has announced its first global scale competition for its affiliates. The Affiliate World Cup 2022 runs from 2nd March to 18th December 2022. The competition has two Qualifiers rounds held for five qualified regions, and the Grand Final.

Qualifier 1 will run from 2 March to 31 May and Qualifier 2 will run from 1 June to 31 August. The top 10 affiliates from each region will reach the Grand Final round. The ones who ranked in the first 3 places in their regions may also receive up to $8,000.

The Grand Final will run from 1 September to 18 December. At the end, the top affiliate will receive a grand prize of $100,000. The second and third place will receive$20,000, and $10,000, respectively.