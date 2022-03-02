Vantage launches the Affiliate World Cup 2022 promotion

International multi-asset broker Vantage has kicked off Affiliate World Cup 2022 (AWC 2022) with a $100,000 cash prize.
Vantage’s has announced its first global scale competition for its affiliates. The Affiliate World Cup 2022 runs from 2nd March to 18th December 2022. The competition has two Qualifiers rounds held for five qualified regions, and the Grand Final.
Qualifier 1 will run from 2 March to 31 May and Qualifier 2 will run from 1 June to 31 August. The top 10 affiliates from each region will reach the Grand Final round. The ones who ranked in the first 3 places in their regions may also receive up to $8,000.
The Grand Final will run from 1 September to 18 December. At the end, the top affiliate will receive a grand prize of $100,000. The second and third place will receive$20,000, and $10,000, respectively.
AWC 2022 ends on 18 December, the same day as the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.
The competition is open to new and existing affiliates located in eligible regions.
Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy Officer at Vantage, said:
At Vantage, we take pride in building a trading ecosystem that is both efficient and innovative and goes beyond the needs of our savvy clientele traders. A big part of our success lies in our close relationships with our affiliates and IBs.
As it is, we’re known for having some of the most generous and most flexible commissions and rebate structures in the industry, and our AWC 2022 rewards stack on top of that. We’re thrilled to be the first in the industry to run a competition like this to fairly reward our affiliates for all their hard work.
Earlier in February, Vantage revealed its multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing as Official Partner of its Extreme E team.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.