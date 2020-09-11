USG moves its headquarters to London

The board of USG UK announced that USG Group resolved on 15 August and the FCA regulated USG UK and its office in London are the new headquarters of the company’s global operations. The previous office of the group was USGFX Pty in Sydney.

The Australian division, USGFX Pty entered in to voluntary administration on 8 July with Andrew Cummins and Peter Krejci of BRI Ferrier (NSW) Pty Ltd appointed as administrator. Later on ASIC suspended the company’s Australian Financial Services licence until 23 September.

The group recently decided to surrender the rights of their ASIC license and close the Australian unit. USG had been restructuring their global operations foreseeing the risks of the regional restriction order from ASIC.