USG moves its headquarters to London

The board of USG UK announced that USG Group resolved on 15 August and the FCA regulated USG UK and its office in London are the new headquarters of the company’s global operations. The previous office of the group was USGFX Pty in Sydney.
The group recently decided to surrender the rights of their ASIC license and close the Australian unit. USG had been restructuring their global operations foreseeing the risks of the regional restriction order from ASIC.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
In early September the group sent an email to its clients stating:
With fifteen years of experience, outstanding technology and steady management, Union Standard International Group has been supported and trusted by millions of traders across more than 130 countries.
The email continued:
Until now, we’ve almost completed the restructuring process and reached 97% of account migration rate. We expect to complete account migration by the end of September 2020.
Simon Quirke, CEO of USG UK, commented:
We at USG UK are proud to take on the mantle of the headquarters of the USG Group. USG UK remains an independent UK company regulated by the FCA, however, being the group HQ, together with our continuing contract as the principal sponsor of Sheffield United Football Club, very much makes the UK the hub of the USG Group. I am sure that this will reassure investors of our ongoing commitment to offer them a bespoke and personal service under the protection of one of the world's most respected regulators.