ASIC suspends the licence of OTC derivatives issuer USGFX

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) announced the suspension of the Australian Financial Services licence of Sydney-based retail OTC derivatives issuer Union Standard International Group Pty Ltd (USGFX) until 23 September.

The Australian division of USGFX entered into voluntary administration on 8 July 2020, blaming ASIC.

Andrew Cummins and Peter Krejci of BRI Ferrier (NSW) Pty Ltd were appointed as administrators of the company.