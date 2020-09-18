TradeTech delivers significant performance for H1 with €87.3 million in revenue

Online gaming and financial trading giant Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) released its trading volumes for the first half of 2020, which ended on 30 June. The company has benefited from making timely decisions in response to the Covid-19 induced market volatility and has delivered a resilient performance for the first half of the year driven by its financial division TradeTech Group (which includes CFH, Alpha, Markets.com).

Playtech reported resilient H1 with Adjusted EBITDA of €162.3 million (compared to €180.7 million in H1 2020) driven by TradeTech’s excellent perofrmance.

TradeTech Group delivered outstanding trading numbers for H1, affected by the exceptional market volatility and trading volumes throughout much of the period. Playtech’s financial divisions reached revenue of €87.3 million for H1 2020 with 123% growth compared to H1 2019.