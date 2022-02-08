ThinkMarkets increases margin on share CFDs because of volatility

Due to unprecedented volatility and low levels of liquidity in the global equity markets, ThinkMarkets is increasing the margin requirements on a selection of CFD equity products across our MT4, MT5 and ThinkTrader platforms.

ThinkMarkets pointed that that the margin changes for some of the products are significant and urged traders to make sure their accounts are “capitalised well enough to avoid a margin call.”

These changes will take effect tomorrow, on 9 February, at 2100 hours GMT.

ThinkMarkets has been focused on expansion during the past year. The company signed a sponsorship deal with Liverpool FC in August. The oline forex brokerage firm also obtained a licence that will grant clients in Japan access to their trading platform, ThinkTrader.