Swissquote sees a 23% dip in H1 operating revenue

Switzerland-based online financial services provider Swissquote today released its financial results for the first half of 2022, reporting a sharp drop in operating revenues.

In the latest report, Swissquote reported operating revenues of CHF204.8 million, which is a 23.1% dip compared to the same period the previous year.

Net revenues for the year were down by 24.4% YoY to CHF 472.5 million. Net trading income also saw a sharp dip to CHF 30.7 million, falling 28% compared to H1 2021.

During the first half of the year, net crypto-assets dropped by 69.2% to CHF 19.5 million from the CHF 63.2 million registered during the same period last year.