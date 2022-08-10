Swissquote sees a 23% dip in H1 operating revenue

Despite an environment that was more challenging than initially expected, Swissquote continued to grow its overall customer base in the first half of 2022. The opening of around 34,200 new client accounts (of which some 8,000 non-organic) stands out as a positive development. The new ac-counts resulted in net new monies of CHF 5.0 billion (of which CHF 1.7 billion non-organic).
These numbers not only demonstrate that the level of customer interest remains solid but also show that the quality of the accounts remains high. In the first six months of 2022, most asset classes saw decreases in value and crypto assets suffered in particular from a sharp correction.
Crypto exchange
Additionally, the Swiss company revealed that it plans to launch its own crypto exchange by the end of September 2022. Swissquote highlighted that the new project represents a transformation of the existing crypto trading technology.
Yesterday the company revealed rolling out the TWINT app as a payment solution for clients.
