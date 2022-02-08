StoneX sees 21% increase in FX and CFDs revenue in Q1

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. today announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended 31 December 2021. For the first three months of FY22, the international brokerage reported an overall revenue surge of 55% to $14.3 billion.

Operating revenue stood at $450.5 million. This was 19% higher than the same period last year when it reached $380.1 million. It was also 15.5% up quarter-on-quarter.

Net income came at $41.7 million during the first quarter, registering a 114% increase compared to Q1 FY21.

StoneX’s ROE also improved by 18% in Q1 compared to the same quarter the previous year.