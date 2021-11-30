StoneX sees 14% increase in operating revenue in Q4 FY21

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. today announced its financial results for fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2021. For the last three months of the FY21 the international brokerage reported operating revenue of $390.1 million. This was 14% higher than the same period last year when it reached $342.1 million
Net income came at $7.3 million during the fourth quarter and annual net income stood at $116.3 million. StoneX’s ROE also improved by 3.2% in Q4 compared to the same quarter the previous year and a record 13.9% during the financial year.
Sean M. O’Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., stated:
Although our fourth quarter earnings were below our long-term target, we were pleased to see that for the fiscal year we achieved record operating revenues and a 13.9% ROE. Last year included the significant non-recurring gain on our acquisition of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. (“Gain”), adjusting for that we saw that our core operating performance exceeded fiscal 2020, with adjusted net income up 24% and an adjusted ROE of 14.9%.
Earlier in May this year, StoneX Markets LLC , a subsidiary of the Group, launched significant improvements to its self-service OTC Platform for commodities trading. Together with its integration into the StoneX Group ecosystem, it provides a single, digitized offering which allows users to fully access, manage and execute futures and options trading offered through the affiliated FCM, StoneX Financial Inc.
