StoneX sees 14% increase in operating revenue in Q4 FY21

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. today announced its financial results for fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2021. For the last three months of the FY21 the international brokerage reported operating revenue of $390.1 million. This was 14% higher than the same period last year when it reached $342.1 million

Net income came at $7.3 million during the fourth quarter and annual net income stood at $116.3 million. StoneX’s ROE also improved by 3.2% in Q4 compared to the same quarter the previous year and a record 13.9% during the financial year.