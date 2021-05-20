StoneX Markets rolls out self-service OTC platform

StoneX Group’s subsidiary, StoneX Markets LLC has launched significant improvements to its self-service OTC Platforms for commodities trading. Together with its integration into the StoneX Group ecosystem, it provides a single, digitized offering which allows users to fully access, manage and execute futures and options trading offered through the affiliated FCM, StoneX Financial Inc., as well as access to OTC markets offered through StoneX Markets LLC as a counterparty.

The official announcement noted that the platform now allows clients to receive market intelligence, risk measurement, scenario analysis and market execution all in one place.

MyStoneX gives access to StoneX’s Market Intelligence and real time access to futures & options and OTC trades aggregated, as well as the ability to stress test portfolios and model out margin requirements. MyStoneX also provides an upgraded ability to model out desired risk management strategies and receive automated price indications.