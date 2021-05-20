StoneX Markets rolls out self-service OTC platform

StoneX Group’s subsidiary, StoneX Markets LLC has launched significant improvements to its self-service OTC Platforms for commodities trading. Together with its integration into the StoneX Group ecosystem, it provides a single, digitized offering which allows users to fully access, manage and execute futures and options trading offered through the affiliated FCM, StoneX Financial Inc., as well as access to OTC markets offered through StoneX Markets LLC as a counterparty.
The official announcement noted that the platform now allows clients to receive market intelligence, risk measurement, scenario analysis and market execution all in one place.
MyStoneX gives access to StoneX’s Market Intelligence and real time access to futures & options and OTC trades aggregated, as well as the ability to stress test portfolios and model out margin requirements. MyStoneX also provides an upgraded ability to model out desired risk management strategies and receive automated price indications.
Mark Maurer, CEO & President of StoneX Markets, commented:
We’re excited to unveil MyStoneX, one of the most comprehensive and powerful tools on the market for developing and executing risk-based OTC hedging strategies. In addition to providing the industry’s most sophisticated technology offering that can support more than 200 commodity products, MyStoneX addresses an educational gap in the OTC marketplace and brings much needed transparency to over-the-counterproducts. We believe that everyone from the professional trader to the farmer looking to protect his latest crop, deserves to not only understand these products but also feel completely comfortable executing sophisticated risk management strategies. Our self-service OTC platform does just that.
StoneX clients can access the OTC self-service platform through their MyStoneX portal which also provides them with a range of other technology offerings, including boots on the ground market intelligence, post-trade management, and more.
The global brokerage recently published its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2021. The quarter ended on 31 March 2020 and saw a 29% rise in operating revenues as the total reached $471.4 million. The operating revenue from FX/CFD contracts reached $74.7 million, large portion of which was attributed to the acquisition of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc.
Earlier this month, the StoneX Group revealed that its subsidiaries StoneX Financial Europe S.A. and StoneX Financial Inc. – FCM Division, will be co-hosting the StoneX School of Futures. The virtual program aiming to educate retail traders, speculators, investors, proprietary traders and university students about Futures.