StoneX revenue rises 1,200% after acquiring Gain Capital

Global brokerage StoneX, previously known as INTL FCStone, has published its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2021. The quarter ended on 31 December 2020 and it registered first full trading results after StoneX acquired Gain Capital.
The company reported record operating revenue of $380.1 million with 37% jump on yearly basis. The net quarterly income reached $19.5 million, up by 20% year-on-year. Quarter Diluted EPS registered $0.98 per share, ROE of 10.0%.
The FX and CFDs division of StoneX reported $59.8 million after the acquisition of Gain Capital. Compared to the previous year, the company registered remarkable 1,200% increase.
StoneX completed the acquisition of Gain Capital in August 2020 in a $36 million deal. To execute its plan for the merger of GAIN’s UK operations, the company preparing to mitigate its exposure to the British Pound in the Gain subsidiaries. As part of its strategy, StoneX increased the US dollar balances in the Gain subsidiaries and utilized derivative transactions to mitigate the remaining British Pound exposure.
Sean M. O’Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., commented:
Q1 was a solid start to the new fiscal year with all our segments showing growth in both operating revenues and segment income, despite generally lower trending volatility and significantly lower interest rates.
We saw strong growth in customer volumes, new account activity and customer float. We have made good progress on integrating Gain, including realizing cost synergies, and are actively developing revenue synergy opportunities.