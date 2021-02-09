StoneX revenue rises 1,200% after acquiring Gain Capital

Global brokerage StoneX, previously known as INTL FCStone, has published its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2021. The quarter ended on 31 December 2020 and it registered first full trading results after StoneX acquired Gain Capital.

The company reported record operating revenue of $380.1 million with 37% jump on yearly basis. The net quarterly income reached $19.5 million, up by 20% year-on-year. Quarter Diluted EPS registered $0.98 per share, ROE of 10.0%.

The FX and CFDs division of StoneX reported $59.8 million after the acquisition of Gain Capital. Compared to the previous year, the company registered remarkable 1,200% increase.