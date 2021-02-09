CMC Markets becomes official online trading partner of NZ Blues Rugby

Online Trading Provider CMC Markets has signed a new major partnership for the 2021 and 2022 Sky Super Rugby seasons with New Zealand team the Blues.

The two-year sponsorship sees CMC Markets as official online trading partner of the Blues. As part of the partnership with the Super Rugby organisation, the CMC Markets logo will appear on the players’ shorts, as well as other official team apparel and signage at Eden Park.

Chris Smith, General Manager, CMC Markets New Zealand said: