StoneX net income jumps 44% to $49 million in Q3 FY22

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. has released its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022. For the three months between April and June 2022, the international brokerage, owner of Gain Capital, reported an operating revenue jump of 23% to $528.8 billion, compared to Q3 F21 when it was $431.5 billion.

StoneX ended the third quarter with $49.1 million net income. The number increased 44% on yearly basis.

The New York-headquartered Group’s basic earnings per share stood at $2.42, and the diluted one was 2.37. They were 41% and 42% up, respectively.