StoneX net income jumps 44% to $49 million in Q3 FY22

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. has released its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022. For the three months between April and June 2022, the international brokerage, owner of Gain Capital, reported an operating revenue jump of 23% to $528.8 billion, compared to Q3 F21 when it was $431.5 billion.
StoneX ended the third quarter with $49.1 million net income. The number increased 44% on yearly basis.
The New York-headquartered Group’s basic earnings per share stood at $2.42, and the diluted one was 2.37. They were 41% and 42% up, respectively.
We continued to see strong performance across all products and segments, resulting in net income for the quarter of $49.1 million, up 44% compared to the prior year, and diluted EPS of $2.37. Standout performance was achieved by our retail business, with segment income up 338%, and our physical commodities businesses performed very well with operating revenues up 37%.
Operating revenues from FX and CFD contracts reached $86.8 million during the aforementioned, recording a 68% rise compared to the third quarter in FY21.
Earlier in June, StoneX announced launching a subsidiary to provide products and services for digital assets to institutional clients – StoneX Digital LLC.
