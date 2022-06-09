StoneX continues expansion of digital asset offering with launch of StoneX Digital

Global financial services firm StoneX Group Inc. has launched a subsidiary to provide institutional clients with access with products and services for digital assets – StoneX Digital LLC. To lead the new entity, the company has appointed Brian Mulcahy, who joined StoneX in 2021 as Managing Director of Multi-Asset Business Development.

StoneX Digital aims to provide clients with flexibility and tools so that they can interact with markets on their terms and are able to trade and custody cryptocurrencies. According to he official press release, te new entity plans to include a scope of products and services for multi-asset coverage, staking, margin, and cross-asset lending. This new product offering further boosts StoneX’s ability to connect clients to the global financial markets and offer a broad range of financial products and institutional-grade platforms.