StoneX Group reports $82 million “bargain purchase” benefit from Gain Capital acquisition

During the fourth quarter, we recognized a $81.8 million bargain purchase gain on the acquisition of Gain included in ‘Gain on acquisitions’ in the Consolidated Income Statement. The bargain purchase gain is non-taxable, and accordingly there is no corresponding income tax provision amount recorded related to this gain

The company reported growth in quarterly operating revenue and income and an $81.8 million bargain purchase on the acquisition of GAIN Capital.

Global brokerage and financial services firm StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), formerly known as INTL FCStone , has announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter which ended on 30 September, 2020.

StoneX finalized the acquisition of Gain Capital Holdings, Inc in the end of July 2020 for $6.00 per share in all-cash transaction, amounting to approximately $236 million in equity value.

StoneX reported a total operating revenue for the quarter of $342.1 million, up by 30% YoY. The net income for the quarter of jumped 185% to $77.4 million.

The FX contract business registered 725% jump in revenue to $48.7 million compared to last year’s $5.9 million.

Sean M. O’Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc., commented: