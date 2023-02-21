Spectrum Markets turnover jumps 147% in 2022 to €3.33 billion

The pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has published a full year update on its 2022 trading metrics revealing continued growth for the company.

According to the released figures, the trading volume for the year rose by 68% to 1.42 billion securitised derivatives traded compared to 848 million the previous year.

The total value of turnover hit €3.33 billion during last year, registering a 147% surge from 2021.