Spectrum Markets turnover jumps 147% in 2022 to €3.33 billion

Furthermore, the group added Italian investment banks Equita and Intermonte as members of its multilateral trading facility.
Additionally, Spectrum Markets also partnered with Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives in Spain and the Nordic countries.
Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, said:
Nicky Maan
The past 12 months have been very successful for us, and we’ve made great progress on our growth plans, notching up another record year, which is a testament to the hard work of the whole Spectrum team, and the ongoing support of our partners and members. We’ve made some big announcements already in 2022, and looking ahead, 2023 will be about continuing to develop our venue by further improving and extending connectivity options and trading infrastructure, as well as welcoming more members to the venue and exploring new product opportunities.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.