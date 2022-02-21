Spectrum Markets adds Intermonte as a member

Steffy Bogdanova
February 21, 2022 10:44 am

Spectrum Markets today announced that independent Italian investment bank Intermonte has joined the exchange.

As a member of the pan-European trading venue, Intermonte will allow its network of over 650 financial institutions and Italian banks to offer their retail clients the opportunity to trade securitised derivatives on Spectrum. This will also enable issuers on Spectrum quick access to potential market making services.

Intermonte is already known in the securitised derivatives space. The company support its clients as they explore trading on Spectrum by providing advisory and other related business services.

Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets commented:

In our view the Italian market is ready for some evolution, in terms of responding to client demand for new technology and greater innovation at a low cost.

We set out to change that with Spectrum, and so we are delighted to be endorsed by such a well-known and respected name in the Italian market as we welcome Intermonte onto the venue. This represents another major step in our efforts to build a best-in-class, pan-European trading ecosystem, and we look forward to sharing further announcements soon.

Intermonte offers brokerage services, investment banking, its business covers global markets, and advisory & digital channels. The investment bank serves Italian SMEs and domestic and international institutional investors. Its digital channel provides a range of services for consultancy to retail clients and financial advisors.

Gianluca Parenti, Head of Digital Division & Advisory at Intermonte said:

Retail investors all over the world are becoming more sophisticated, better educated and more ambitious, in terms of the strategies and products they use to trade, while at the same time their expectations for what that trading experience is like are increasing.

Spectrum’s philosophy of offering investors a better way to trade, that is cost-effective and easy to connect to, aligns very closely with our own, and their focus on innovation will be particularly well received by financial institutions here in Italy.

Spectrum Markets recently revealed record growth for 2021 with nearly doubling its trading volume.

