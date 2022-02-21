Spectrum Markets adds Intermonte as a member

Spectrum Markets today announced that independent Italian investment bank Intermonte has joined the exchange.

As a member of the pan-European trading venue, Intermonte will allow its network of over 650 financial institutions and Italian banks to offer their retail clients the opportunity to trade securitised derivatives on Spectrum. This will also enable issuers on Spectrum quick access to potential market making services.

Intermonte is already known in the securitised derivatives space. The company support its clients as they explore trading on Spectrum by providing advisory and other related business services.

Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets commented:

In our view the Italian market is ready for some evolution, in terms of responding to client demand for new technology and greater innovation at a low cost.