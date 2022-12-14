Spectrum Markets adds SocGen as a liquidity provider and a market maker offer new financial instruments in Spain and Scandinavia

Pn-European trading venue for securitised derivatives Spectrum Markets today revealed it has added Societe Generale as a market maker and liquidity provider for new financial instruments.
SocGen will issue and request admission for a series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products making them available to retail investors in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Spain via their broker or bank.
The global financial services firm plans to offer several thousand instruments on the venue, based on client demand, and hinted at possible expansion into other retail investment products in future.
We’ve always said we want to list only those products that are most interesting for European retail investors, focusing on what they are actually going to use, and the new products from Societe Generale certainly fit that mould. Offering more investment options in terms of duration, as well as underlyings, is a priority for us going forward, and we expect this to significantly contribute to trading volumes and liquidity.
Spectrum Markets has scaled up its digital infrastructure to increase capacity by 400% to accommodate the additional volume of order flow and quote data.
