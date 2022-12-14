Spectrum Markets adds SocGen as a liquidity provider and a market maker offer new financial instruments in Spain and Scandinavia

Pn-European trading venue for securitised derivatives Spectrum Markets today revealed it has added Societe Generale as a market maker and liquidity provider for new financial instruments.

SocGen will issue and request admission for a series of daily constant leverage products and vanilla warrant products making them available to retail investors in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Spain via their broker or bank.

The global financial services firm plans to offer several thousand instruments on the venue, based on client demand, and hinted at possible expansion into other retail investment products in future.