Spectrum Markets nearly doubles trading volume in 2021

The pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has published a full year update on its 2021 trading metrics revealing record growth for the company.
According to the released figures, the trading volume for the year grew by 96% to 848 million securitised derivatives traded compared to 432 million the previous year.
The total value of turnover reached €1.35 billion during last year, making a 93% jump from 2020.
2021 milestones
Spectrum’s second full calendar year in business also saw several initiatives and milestones unveiled. This includes the launch of Spectrum’s SERIX European retail investor sentiment data insights, connectivity collaborations with LIST and SIA (now part of Nexi Group), as well as the addition of individual equity Turbos to product range.
During 2021, the company also became the main sponsor of Germany’s ZertifikateAwards. The trading venue also partnered with global vision impairment charity Sightsavers.
Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, said:
It has been an incredibly busy year in which we’ve achieved so much, both in terms of milestones and growth, and the strength of our business as we go into 2022 is testament to the hard work and commitment of our team.
A lot of what we focused on last year was really about putting in the groundwork to lay a very solid foundation for our future growth, ensuring we are absolutely relevant in our various local markets, and having the right technology, connectivity and infrastructure partners in place to make joining and engaging with Spectrum as straightforward and painless as possible. This year we will really start to see that work bear fruit as we welcome new members and bring new products on to the venue.
