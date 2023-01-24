Spectrum Markets sees 77% jump in Q4 turnover to €842 million

Pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, Spectrum Markets, today released its fourth quarter business update. The company continued its positive momentum in the last three months of last year.
Between October and December, trading volumes and turnover reached the second highest record since the company’s launch and out-of-hours trading remained active, accounting for 37% of all trades on the exchange.
Fourth-quarter trading volume reached 365 million securitised derivatives, registering a 41% increased compared to the 258 million during Q4 2021
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the Q4 2022 turnover hit €842 million, jumping 77% compared to the same period previous year.
The report further noted that out-of-hours trading remained active, accounting for 37% of all trades on the exchange. 85% of the traded derivatives was on indices. The most traded underlyings for the quarter were DAX 40, which accounted for 26.4%, S%P 500 with 22.6%) and Nasdaq 100 with 14.5%.
Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, explained:
Nicky Maan
We are very happy to announce our second strongest quarter to date, emphasising Spectrum’s continued growth in volume and turnover, and a great way to end the year. I’m particularly pleased with the partnerships we announced last quarter and looking forward to seeing more developments, strengthening our growth ambitions for our venue in the year ahead.
During the final quarter of the year, Spectrum announced a new major partnership with Societe Generale as a new issuer of listed securitised derivatives being offered in Spain and Scandinavia.
Maan added:
In 2023 we will further expand our range of products and partners, and continue to develop our ‘plug and play’ trading infrastructure around Europe, offering retail investors a new trading experience on Spectrum.
