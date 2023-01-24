Spectrum Markets sees 77% jump in Q4 turnover to €842 million

Pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, Spectrum Markets, today released its fourth quarter business update. The company continued its positive momentum in the last three months of last year.

Between October and December, trading volumes and turnover reached the second highest record since the company’s launch and out-of-hours trading remained active, accounting for 37% of all trades on the exchange.

Fourth-quarter trading volume reached 365 million securitised derivatives, registering a 41% increased compared to the 258 million during Q4 2021