Spectrum Markets partners with ICE Data Services to expand data connectivity in Italy

The collaboration also strengthens Spectrum’s plug-and-play exchange infrastructure by adding another way to simplify connectivity for new members joining the venue. It further speeds up the onboarding process and reduces unnecessary costs.

The initial stage of the partnership will focus on Spectrum’s reference data, and there is a possibility of incorporating additional data streams, such as real-time market data, in the future, according to the official announcement.

Pan-European trading venue for securityised derivatives Spectrum Markets today announced its partnership with ICE Data Services Italy, a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE). With this collaboration, Spectrum’s data will be provided to ICE Data Services Italy’s clients, as well as financial information and news websites.

Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, explained:

Ever since we set out to offer a better way for retail investors to access markets, we’ve maintained a constant focus on enhancing and evolving our infrastructure and service offering, listening closely to what our customers want, and responding accordingly.

The collaboration with ICE Data Services Italy is the latest step in this continuing journey, and we are really pleased to be working with them to make it even easier for members to access our plug-and-play infrastructure.

ICE Data Services Italy is responsible for gathering, handling, and standardizing comprehensive reference and business entity data for various asset classes such as equities, bonds (listed and unlisted), funds, derivatives, and warrants/certificates. The data encompasses corporate actions, risk analytics, and taxation information. ICE Data Services Italy offers value-added services that can be accessed through a data feed for back-middle office applications or through an online browser that allows clients to conduct searches, generate reports, and conduct analyses.

Initially, the new data sharing partnership will be launched in Italy, with plans to expand to other European regions over time. ICE Data Services Italy will become part of Spectrum’s ever-growing network of data and connectivity partners, which aims to enhance member experience and accessibility. Some of Spectrum’s existing partners include LIST and SIA, both of which are part of the Nexi Group.

Michele Giacomin, ICE Data Services’ Head of Southern Europe Market Development, said:

We’re delighted to work with Spectrum Markets to help facilitate better access to its trading venue and its data, and at the same time we look forward to the potential of bringing more data to new audiences around Europe.

As businesses of all types increasingly seek out more diverse and comprehensive sources of data and insight, incorporating Spectrum’s data into our offering is a real value-add when it comes to our ability to help customers remain competitive and take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.

Meanwhile, Spectrum Markets witnessed a 147% turnover jump last year to €3.33 billion.