Skilling raises €10 million in latest funding round to fuel growth

This fundraising round represents the beginning of the next phase of Skilling’s growth as we further assert ourselves in the fintech industry. We are pleased to have several forward-looking investors from various countries committed to contributing to Skilling’s long-term growth.

The funding round increased Skilling’s valuation to almost 50% in the last year. The company also saw a record year with triple-digit yearly increases in active users, trade volumes and revenues.

The latest financing brought in €10 million in capital and €15 million in the past 18 months from seasoned Scandinavian investors.

Global provider of online investment and trading services Skilling has revealed that it has closed its largest funding round to date.

Future growth

According to the original announcement shared with LeapRate, Skilling intends to use its fresh capital to accelerate the recruiting of talent and further bolster its trading technology. The company’s goal is to offer simple, yet robust technology allowing customers to navigate their trading and investments throughout the customer’s financial life.

Skilling’s long-term vision and investments in deep tech stack supported by talent will accelerate the company’s position within its current industry and beyond.

The latest funding round follows an exciting year for the company. In 2021, Skilling launched a number of products and services including its introducing broker and affiliate program with a bespoke partnership portal. Additionally, it also launched the Skilling Copy platform, where customers can copy or follow thousands of trading strategies provided by other traders.

During the last year, Skilling was one of the first brokers to offer trending products in light of the “meme trading” culture that captivated traders and the public. Skilling has remained committed to its vision to keep diversifying its business in order to be there for traders and investors throughout their financial lives.

Earlier last year, Skilling became a client of CySEC-licensed liquidity provider Match-Prime.