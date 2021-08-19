Robinhood Revenue Rises 131% YoY, Crypto Engagement at Record Levels

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online broker, reported its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday evening, its first as a public company.

Total revenues increased 131% to $565 million in the second quarter compared to $244 million in Q2 2020. However, it represented just an 8.3% rise from Q1 2021.

One of the key drivers behind the company’s revenue increase was its cryptocurrency transaction-based revenue which increased to $233 million, an enormous leap from the $5 million reported in Q2 2020. In addition, the company said over 60% of its net cumulative funded accounts were trading in crypto during the second quarter.

Options increased 48% to $165 million from $111 million. However, equities transaction-based revenue decreased 26% to $52 million from $71 million in Q2 2020. As a whole, transaction-based revenues rose 141% to $451 million during the quarter, compared to $187 in Q2 2020.