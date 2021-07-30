Robinhood shares fall over 10% in stock market debut

In its first day of trading on the stock market, the shares of online trading broker Robinhood plunged more than 10%.

Robinhood shares opened flat on Thursday valuing the online brokerage at about $28 billion in a grim opening of one of the most anticipated public listings this year.

Shares traded a $34, far lower than the offered price of $38.

The trading app grew in popularity among young investors allowing them to trade crypto and stocks such as GameStop Corp. during the COVID-19 pandemic.