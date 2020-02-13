AvaTrade launches MT5 trading platform in Japan

AvaTrade Japan announced earlier that it has launched MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform in its local office. Japanese traders will now have access to all three versions of the platform – desktop, mobile and web.

MT5 features a low spread (0.4 pips), as well as hundreds of additional trading instruments including stocks, Indices and ETFs.

The platform offers 21 timeframes, built-in technical indicators and graphical tools, developing and testing trading robots: multi-currency strategy tester and built-in MQL5 development environment.

Hiroshi Niwa, AvaTrade Japan CEO, commented on the news:

I am pleased to announce that AvaTrade Japan became one of the first adopters of MetaTrader 5 in the Japanese market. This is part of our long-term strategy as leaders in the industry to embrace the latest and most innovative solutions for our clients. This was possible thanks to our close and strong relationship with MetaQuotes, led by our strategic partner.

AvaTrade Japan Co, Ltd. is authorised by Kanto Local Finance Bureau Director (Kinsho) No. 1661 and is also a member of the Financial Futures Trading Association and of the Japan Investment Advisors Association.

