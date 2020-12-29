Rakuten Securities to add CFDs on commodities and stock indices to its offering

Major Japanese online broker Rakuten Securities and subsidiary of Internet services provider Rakuten Inc., has announced the addition of CFD trading services on stock indices and commodities.
The new service is planned to become available in May 2021. The application process started yesterday, 28 December – customers who have an “Rakuten FX” account were already able apply for the beta version service and will be in the beta version from 11 January 2011.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
The broker will make the new offerings available through its MetaTrader 4. The maximum leverage for stocks will be 10x and 20x for commodity stocks.
The new addition to Rakuten Securities’ offering follows the addition of 41 new stocks in October, including brands like American Well Corp and Yalla Group Ltd.
The company stated:
Going forward, we will continue to provide attractive services and products that meet the needs of our customers in a safer and more secure environment, thereby further expanding our customer base and contributing to our customers’ investment activities and asset formation.