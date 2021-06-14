Menu

PrimeXM trading volumes up by 5%MoM in May 2021

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for May 2021. The broker reported a total of $941.64 billion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center locations with a slight uptick since last month.

The monthly numbers were up by 4.91% MoM, compared to April 2021 they were $897.59 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in April was $44.84 billion, with a 9.9% MoM increase compared to the previous month. 19th May was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $59.53 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in March were $27.57 million, up by 2% on monthly basis.

Over 76% of the total monthly traded volume was recorded in Prime XM Data Centre in London LD4 – $ $719.19 billion in notional value. The Data Centre NY4 has preserved second place from TY3 with $ 140.41 billion in monthly trading volume and 10.67% MoM growth.

XAUUSD remains consistent as the most popular instrument of PrimeXM‘s traders for the past few months, with a total trading volume of $290 billion in May with a 29% MoM rise, compared to April when it was $251.9 billion. Major FX pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD preserved 2nd and 3rd place with a combined volume of $232 billion.

Month Total Traded Volume ($ billion) Average Daily Volume ($ billion) Number of Trades (million)
May 2021
941.64
44.84
27.57
April 2021
897.59
40.80
27.03
MoM % Change
4.91%
9.90%
2.00%

