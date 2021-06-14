PrimeXM trading volumes up by 5%MoM in May 2021

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for May 2021. The broker reported a total of $941.64 billion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center locations with a slight uptick since last month.

The monthly numbers were up by 4.91% MoM, compared to April 2021 they were $897.59 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in April was $44.84 billion, with a 9.9% MoM increase compared to the previous month. 19th May was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $59.53 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in March were $27.57 million, up by 2% on monthly basis.