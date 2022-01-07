PrimeXM trading volumes reach $1.05 trillion in December 2021

PrimeXM has posted its monthly metrics for December 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.05 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center.

The number represents a 21% YoY increase compared to last year’s $866.46 billion. On monthly basis however, the total trading volumes fell 14.65% from November 2021.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in December was $45.65 billion, with a 18.36% MoM decrease compared to the previous month. 15th December was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $66.34 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in December were $31.10 million.