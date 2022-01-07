PrimeXM trading volumes reach $1.05 trillion in December 2021

PrimeXM has posted its monthly metrics for December 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.05 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center.
The number represents a 21% YoY increase compared to last year’s $866.46 billion. On monthly basis however, the total trading volumes fell 14.65% from November 2021.
The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in December was $45.65 billion, with a 18.36% MoM decrease compared to the previous month. 15th December was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $66.34 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in December were $31.10 million.
PrimeXM Data Centre in London LD4 registered $851.92 billion in notional value, 81% of the total monthly volume. The Data Centre NY4 remained in second place with $115.07 billion in monthly trading volume. TY3 reached $81.32 billion in December. The SG1 data center, showed steady growth with having processed $1.75 billion.
XAUUSD remains consistent as the favouruite instrument of PrimeXM’s traders for the past few months, with a total trading volume of $272.5 billion in December and 24% of overall monthly trading volume. Major FX pair EURUSD kept its 2nd place with $136.4 billion and US 30 index took 3rd place for a second month with $128.2 billion.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.