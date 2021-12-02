PrimeXM sets new record in trading volumes with $1.23 trillion in November 2021

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for November 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.23 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center, surpassing the previous record set in September 2021 of $1.227 trillion.

The monthly numbers are significantly higher than the same period last year. They went up by 34% YoY, compared to November 2020 when they reached $918.90 billion. On monthly basis, the total trading volumes were 11.84% higher compared to October 2021.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in November was $55.91 billion, with a 6.73% MoM increase compared to the previous month. 26th November was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $76.35 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in November were $31.84 million.