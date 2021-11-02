Menu

PrimeXM posts $1.10 trillion in total trading volumes in October

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for October 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.10 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center. The company surpasses the $1 trillion mark for a fifth consecutive month.

The monthly numbers are significantly higher than the same period last year. They went up by 23% YoY, compared to October 2020 when they reached $894.36 billion. The numbers, however, fell 10.35% MoM compared to September 2021.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in October was $52.38 billion, with a 6.08% MoM decrease compared to the previous month. 6th October was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $62.09 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in October were $25.07 million.

PrimeXM volumes
PrimeXM Data Centre in London LD4 registered $877.53 billion in notional value, almost 80% of the total monthly volume. The Data Centre NY4 remained in second place with $122.79 billion in monthly trading volume. TY3 reached $99.35 billion in October. The newly established SG1 data center, processed $359 million.

XAUUSD remains consistent as the favouruite instrument of PrimeXM’s traders for the past few months, with a total trading volume of $312.2 billion in October and 28% of overall monthly trading volume. US 30 index took 2nd place with $170 billion and major FX pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD followed with combined trading volume of $236.6 billion.

Month Total Traded Volume ($ billion) Average Daily Volume ($ billion) Number of Trades (million)
October 2021
1,100.03
52.38
30.22
September 2021
1,277.08
55.78
30.37
MoM % Change
-10.35%
-6.08%
-0.49%

PrimeXM posts $1.10 trillion in total trading volumes in October

