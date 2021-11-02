PrimeXM posts $1.10 trillion in total trading volumes in October

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for October 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.10 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center. The company surpasses the $1 trillion mark for a fifth consecutive month.

The monthly numbers are significantly higher than the same period last year. They went up by 23% YoY, compared to October 2020 when they reached $894.36 billion. The numbers, however, fell 10.35% MoM compared to September 2021.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in October was $52.38 billion, with a 6.08% MoM decrease compared to the previous month. 6th October was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $62.09 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in October were $25.07 million.