PrimeXM reports almost 6% MoM decrease in December trading volumes

Brokers January 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


PrimeXM has released its trading volumes for December. The broker registered a total of $866.46 billion in monthly trading volume in December across the 3 major Data Center locations, representing a 5.71% MoM decrease in trading activities.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in December reached $39.38 billion. 21st December was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $56.26 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in December was 25.17 million.

74% of the total monthly traded volume was recorded in Prime XM Data Center in London LD4 – $645.38 billion in notional value. The Data Center in New York (NY4) remains in second place and Japan (JP3) in second place for a third month with a $118.04 billion, registering 6% growth.

XAUUSD remained consistent as the most popular instrument of traders for the past few months, with total trading volume of $226.7 billion in December which represented over 26% of the overall monthly trading volume. EURUSD was still the favorite FX pair being traded with $150.6 billion.

