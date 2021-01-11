PrimeXM reports almost 6% MoM decrease in December trading volumes

PrimeXM has released its trading volumes for December. The broker registered a total of $866.46 billion in monthly trading volume in December across the 3 major Data Center locations, representing a 5.71% MoM decrease in trading activities.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in December reached $39.38 billion. 21st December was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $56.26 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in December was 25.17 million.