PrimeXM posts $1.07 trillion in total trading volumes in August

Brokers September 9, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for August 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.07 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center. The company surpasses the $1 trillion mark for a third consecutive month.

The monthly numbers are significantly higher than the same period last year. They went up by 23% YoY, compared to August 2020 when they reached $868.08 billion. The numbers rose 2.47% compared to last month.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in August was $48.42 billion, with a 2.47% MoM increase compared to the July. 4th August was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $61.98 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in August were $24.25 million.

PrimeXM volumes
PrimeXM Data Centre in London LD4 registered $828.25 billion in notional value, 4% above last month’s numbers. The Data Centre NY4 returned second place with $119.26 billion in monthly trading volume. And TY3 processed $117.82 billion. The newly established SG1 data center, reached $11.83 million.

XAUUSD remains consistent as the favouruite instrument of PrimeXM’s traders for the past few months, with a total trading volume of $292 billion in August. Major FX pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD preserved 2nd and 3rd place with a $142.2 billion and $114.4 billion trading volume, respectively.

Month Total Traded Volume ($ billion) Average Daily Volume ($ billion) Number of Trades (million)
August 2021
1,065.34
48.42
27.15
July 2021
1,039.62
47.26
30.64
MoM % Change
2.47%
2.47%
-11.39%

