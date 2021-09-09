PrimeXM posts $1.07 trillion in total trading volumes in August

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for August 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.07 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 4 major Data Center. The company surpasses the $1 trillion mark for a third consecutive month.

The monthly numbers are significantly higher than the same period last year. They went up by 23% YoY, compared to August 2020 when they reached $868.08 billion. The numbers rose 2.47% compared to last month.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in August was $48.42 billion, with a 2.47% MoM increase compared to the July. 4th August was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $61.98 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in August were $24.25 million.