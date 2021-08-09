PrimeXM posts $1.04 trillion in total trading volumes in July

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for July 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.04 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center, same number as last month.
The monthly numbers were up by 10.67% YoY, compared to July 2020 when they reached $939.35 billion.
The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in July was $47.26 billion, with a 4.47% MoM increase compared to the June. 8th July was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $66.68 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in July were $29.33 million, same as last month.
PrimeXM Data Centre in London LD4 registered $796.11 billion in notional value, 76% of the total monthly traded volume. The Data Centre TY3 has returned second place from with $125 billion in monthly trading volume, 5.5% more than the $118.50 billion registered in NY4 Data Centre.
XAUUSD remains consistent as the favouruite instrument of PrimeXM’s traders for the past few months, with a total trading volume of $271.5 billion in July, generating 26% of the total monthly volume on all instruments. Major FX pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD preserved 2nd and 3rd place with a $139 billion and $123.6 billion trading volume, respectively.