PrimeXM posts $1.04 trillion in total trading volumes in July

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for July 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.04 trillion in total trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center, same number as last month.

The monthly numbers were up by 10.67% YoY, compared to July 2020 when they reached $939.35 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in July was $47.26 billion, with a 4.47% MoM increase compared to the June. 8th July was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $66.68 billion in turnover. The total trades registered in July were $29.33 million, same as last month.