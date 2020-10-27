Plus500 revenue jumps 96% YoY in Q3, falls compared to previous quarter

Online service provider for trading CFDs, Plus500 issued a trading update for the third quarter of 2020, ended 30 September. The Israel-based online trading broker registered big uptick in revenue on yearly bases but a decrease since previous quarter.

Plus500 reported $216.4 million in revenue for the third quarter, with a 96% leap compared to the third quarter the previous year when it was $110.6 million. However, the numbers are down compared to the second quarter of the year and the significant jumps in the first quarter.

The broker registered Group EBITDA rise of 91% in Q3 2020 to $134.2m (Q3 2019: $70.1m) with Group EBITDA margin of 62%.