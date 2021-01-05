Plus500 managing director Gal Haber steps down

The online contracts for differences (CFD) broker Plus500 announced that its managing director Gal Haber has notified the board of his decision to step down with immediate effect. Haber is also one of Plus500’s co-founders and former CEO of the company.

The Israeli-based broker noted that Haber will continue to provide consultancy services to the company in the future.

The company also announced that its Board is carrying out a selection process with a view to recruiting additional non-executive directors, to broaden its range to diversify its composition.

Penny Judd, Chairman of Plus500, commented: