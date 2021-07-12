Plus500 posts strong H1 2021 figures

Plus500 has posted an H1 trading update which covers 2021 trading up to the 30th June. The company reported a healthy performance, although it does show a decrease in revenue from the H1 for 2020. However, Plus500 believes that there are mitigating circumstances for this drop in revenue and is not seeing it as a significant worry. The company will release the full trading results on the 17th August 2021.

Part of the reason for the significant increase in trading revenue for H1 2020 is the Covid-19 pandemic. This is obviously an unexpected incident, therefore, the company is taking these figures as an anomaly.

The figures that have been released show several interesting trends. The H1 group revenue for 2021 was $346.2 million. This has been compared to the H1 for 2020, which was $564.2 million, and the H1 for 2019, which was $148 million.

These figures show that the growth from 2019 to 2020 was almost unprecedented, with more than 3.8 times the revenue generated. However, the drop in group revenue for 2021 isn’t a cause for concern. It’s widely regarded that the 2020 growth was largely down to Covid-19 and a surge in trading worldwide. This isn’t something that can be replicated every year, so this level of trading isn’t likely to continue in the long term, the company said.