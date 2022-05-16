Plus500 anticipates to surpass market expectations for FY22

The Group’s strong performance so far in FY 2022 has also been driven by the development of new proprietary technologies and product offerings, which will deliver growth and drive expansion and diversification across new geographies.
Plus500 will continue to build its strategic position as a global multi-asset fintech group, through organic investments and by actively targeting acquisitions, to help deliver sustainable growth over the medium to long term.
Plus500’s financial position remains very robust and the Group continues to be debt-free, with healthy cash balances driven by consistently high levels of cash generation.
