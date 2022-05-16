Plus500 anticipates to surpass market expectations for FY22

Global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 today released a trading update stating the company expects revenue and EBITDA for 2022 to be “significantly” stronger than the current market expectations.

The broker highlighted that the trading expectations were largely driven by strong demand in in the second quarter, supported by current market conditions.

Israeli trading company anticipates to generate $628.4 million revenue in 2022 and EBITDA of $290.5 million.

LeapRate reported last month that Plus500’s revenue rose 68% in the first quarter of the year. The platform onboarded 33,740 new customers during the first three months of the year.