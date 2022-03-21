Plus500 enters Japanese retail trading market with acquisition of EZ Invest

Global multi-asset fintech group Plus500 revealed on Monday that it has entered the Japanese market through the acquisition of EZ Invest Securities, Co., Ltd.

The Group recently secured an Estonian license from FSA.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) regulated, EZ Invest’s offering includes CFDs and OTC Foreign Exchange.

The company is also is licenced as a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business Operator. Additionally, EZ Invest also a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) and the Financial Futures Association of Japan (FFAJ).