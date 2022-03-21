Plus500 enters Japanese retail trading market with acquisition of EZ Invest

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) regulated, EZ Invest’s offering includes CFDs and OTC Foreign Exchange.
The company is also is licenced as a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business Operator. Additionally, EZ Invest also a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA) and the Financial Futures Association of Japan (FFAJ).
This acquisition helps Plus500 to strengthen its strategic position and diversify its geographic footprint through an immediate presence in the substantial retail trading market in Japan.
The Group noted in the official announcement that its going to apply its financial and technological strength to scale and develop the business over time.
David Zruia, Chief Executive Officer of Plus500, commented:
We are delighted to announce our entry into the Japanese market, with the acquisition of EZ Invest. This acquisition represents an important strategic step for Plus500 as we continue to strengthen our position as a global multi-asset fintech group, by further diversifying our geographic footprint. I am excited about the opportunities available in the substantial Japanese retail trading market and, given Plus500’s considerable technological expertise and robust financial capability, I am confident that we will be able to maximise this opportunity.
Last year, Plus500 acquired Cunningham Commodities LLC and Cunningham Trading Systems LLC as part of its expansion into the US market.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.