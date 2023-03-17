OANDA launches European operations in Warsaw, Poland

OANDA Global Corporation has announced the launch of new operations in the EU located in Warsaw, Poland. The new EU arm will be under the financial regulatory authority of KNF, the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFSA).
The company new offers its services in Europe through is OANDA TMS Brokers S.A. following the strategic exit from Malta, announced earlier in February.
Marcin Niewiadomski, Head of Europe, commented:
This is an exciting new chapter and a significant growth opportunity for OANDA in the EU. We want to serve the client in the best way possible, so we made the decision to base our operations in Poland. This was a natural choice, as it will enable us to build the OANDA brand on the strengths of OANDA TMS, which the OANDA group acquired in 2021 for its deep product offering and cutting-edge tech stack