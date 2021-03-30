OANDA finalises the acquisition of Polish broker TMS

OANDA Global Corporation, an online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider, has announced completing the acquisition of Polish broker Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers SA.
The Polish Financial Supervision Authority has already approved the deal.
Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, commented:
The TMS acquisition marks the start of an exciting new era of growth for OANDA, creating scale in the Polish market while allowing us to further extend our footprint throughout the Baltics and Eastern Europe. In addition, the purchase will also enable us to strengthen our end-to-end offering, benefiting clients all over the world. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the TMS team to OANDA.
TMS CEO, Marcin Niewiadomski added:
Backed by a world-class brand and a legacy of integrity, OANDA has long combined a passion for innovation with ground-breaking technology in order to deliver an exemplary online trading experience for clients all over the world. As such, we’re delighted to be joining the OANDA family at such an exciting time in the firm’s 25-year history.
TMS provides its clients with access to global financial markets, with opportunities to invest in thousands of products, such as currencies, indices, commodities, equities, cryptocurrencies and exchange-traded funds from the world’s major exchanges. TMS clients can also benefit from access to experienced advisors, education and trading tools.