OANDA finalises the acquisition of Polish broker TMS

TMS provides its clients with access to global financial markets, with opportunities to invest in thousands of products, such as currencies, indices, commodities, equities, cryptocurrencies and exchange-traded funds from the world’s major exchanges. TMS clients can also benefit from access to experienced advisors, education and trading tools.

Backed by a world-class brand and a legacy of integrity, OANDA has long combined a passion for innovation with ground-breaking technology in order to deliver an exemplary online trading experience for clients all over the world. As such, we’re delighted to be joining the OANDA family at such an exciting time in the firm’s 25-year history.

The TMS acquisition marks the start of an exciting new era of growth for OANDA, creating scale in the Polish market while allowing us to further extend our footprint throughout the Baltics and Eastern Europe. In addition, the purchase will also enable us to strengthen our end-to-end offering, benefiting clients all over the world. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the TMS team to OANDA.

On the other hand, OANDA combines cutting-edge trading technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes. It enables its clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies.

Artur Haze, Managing Partner of ForeVest Capital said:

I am convinced that TMS, with its strong position in Poland and a deep product and service offering, will fit perfectly well in the global technology-driven OANDA Group and wish the management of OANDA and TMS all the best in their common growth journey.

The acquisition of TMS is the second investment for OANDA in Poland for the last year. At the beginning of 2020, the company established a shared services centre in Kraków that currently employs almost 100 people.

Bambury continued: