eToro and OpenPayd roll out embedded finance proposition in Europe

Social investment platform eToro announced on Tuesday its partnering with banking-as-a-Service infrastructure provider OpenPayd. The partnership aims to power eToro Money accounts throughout Europe.

eToro Money allows users to manage their funds in one place through its connection to existing eToro investment account. Users can transfer money from their investment account, including making instant withdrawals and deposits.

The partnership with OpenPayd allows eToro to issue Euro virtual IBANs and gives the company access to SEPA Instant rails. The offer is currently available in 12 countries is being rolled out across Europe.