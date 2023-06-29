EU announces modernisation of payment services

The European Commission has implemented changes to the regulations governing the electronic payments industry, including measures to combat fraud by allowing payment service providers to exchange information. This development occurs during a period of expansion within the fintech ecosystem.

The new bundle of reforms is being introduced during a period of market transformation. According to data from the Commission, electronic payments in the EU soared to €240 trillion in 2021, a substantial increase from €184 trillion in 2017. The surge in figures can be attributed in part to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the Commission, the reforms encompass the revised Payment Services Directive, which introduces measures to tackle and mitigate payment fraud and enhance refund rights for consumers who are targeted by fraudulent activities.