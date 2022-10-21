OANDA announces crypto trading service in US

Online multi-asset trading services provider OANDA, has launched crypto trading offering in the US Market.

The crypto offering is developed in partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, Paxos Trust Company.

The broker detailed that US-based investors can now spot trade on Paxos’itBit exchange from the OANDA mobile app.

Jessica Beckstead, Managing Director, North America and US CEO said:

The decision to add crypto access to OANDA’s popular forex trading platform was made in response to the needs of active traders—giving them the ability to trade according to their personal style is key.

The broker and Paxos announced their partnership in creating a crypto trading ecosystem in September.