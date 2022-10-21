OANDA announces crypto trading service in US

The decision to add crypto access to OANDA’s popular forex trading platform was made in response to the needs of active traders—giving them the ability to trade according to their personal style is key.
OANDA explained that opening a Paxos account, funding and trading s all managed within the app so investors can access major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and PAX Gold against the US dollar from the platform.
Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, said:
Gavin Bambury
As the number of Americans seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies grows, it’s becoming clear that digital assets should form part of a unified trading experience for active traders and sophisticated investors.
Our partnership with Paxos continues that growth trajectory as its regulated blockchain infrastructure allows us to provide our clients access to crypto trading so they have a fast and secure route to the digital economy.
Rebrand
The Canada-based broker also unveiled a new brand identity. OANDA’s new logo is already displayed on its website.
