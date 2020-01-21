LeapRate
New wallet feature from Admiral Markets UK

Brokers January 21, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

Admiral Markets UK announced today the launch of their new wallet feature in Trader’s Room.

The wallet will serve as a central account that links trading accounts with funds from banks, e-wallets, credit cards, etc. The feature will allow direct deposits rather than going around transferring money to individual trading accounts. The transferred funds will also be protected from open positions.

Other attributes of the Admiral Markets wallet include:

  • Holding balances of several currencies at the same time
  • Keeping the balance in one preferred account currency with internal exchange
  • Withdrawal of funds
  • Direct transfer from wallet to trading account
  • Transfer of funds between companies from the Admiral Market Group.

