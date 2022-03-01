Admirals report 43.9% fall in its 2021 revenue

We’ve all seen how COVID-19 has shaken up the markets. The first half of 2020 was unique in terms of high market volatility, which made for a strong start for the trading year. Year 2021 brought low volatility on the financial and commodity markets which translated into a decline in revenue and profitability. Along with the lower volatility, the transaction activity of clients also decreased, but not significantly compared with the same period in 2020, and still impressively higher than in the 2019.
The value of trades decreased 16% to €842 billion compared to 2020 and the number of trades went down 22% to €52.1 million. However, the number of active clients was up 2% to 49,080 clients and number of active accounts rose 1% to 63,231 accounts.
The Group highlighted that the numbers of 2021 were significantly stronger when compared to pe-pandemic levels of 2019.
