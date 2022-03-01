Admirals report 43.9% fall in its 2021 revenue

Estonia-based Admirals Group AS operator of FX and CFDs broker brand Admirals, has released its financial metrics for the 2021.

The company saw a 43.9% fall in its annual revenue to €37 million. The previous year’s €66 million was largely attributed to the Covid-induced high market volatility.

Company net trading income stood at €35.7 million in 2021, 43% down compared to the €62.2 it recorded in 2020.

EBITDA shrunk 95% to €1 million last year. The total net profit came in at €0.1 million, falling significantly from €20.7 million the previous year.